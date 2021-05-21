Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State and Chairman North Central States Governors’ Forum says report of the death of Chief of Army Staff, LT. Gen Ibrahim Attahiru as well as other top Military Officers in a plane crash is devastating to the nation at its trying moment of insecurity.

Governor Sani Bello disclosed this in a statement while saying that he received the news with deep shock.

He said the death of COAS and others was coming at a time when the newly appointed Chief of Army Staff along with other Service Chiefs have developed renewed efforts in tackling insecurity in the country.

The Governor said the late Chief of Army Staff has, within his short time in the office, demonstrated and showed remarkable commitment and professionalism in the course of discharging his duty.

He called on the family, the Nigerian Army, friends and associates to accept the death as the will of Allah and bear the irreparable loss.

The Governor enjoined all to pray for the repose of his soul and other officers, and for Allah to give their families the strength to accept their divine call as all souls shall taste death.

It is reported that the Chief of Army Staff along with his aides died after the plane they boarded, while on official assignment, crash-landed near Kaduna International Airport.

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

