I’m in Abidjan to motivate Super Eagles to win 2023 AFCON – Obi Cubana

Nigerian businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu, also known as Obi Cubana, says he is in Abidjan, the capital of Cote D’Ivoire to motivate the Super Eagles of Nigeria to win the 34th Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Obi Cubana, who was at the Félix Houphouët-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan, for Nigeria’s 1-0 win over Angola in the quarter-final of the competition told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abidjan on Saturday that Nigeria has raised the bar in football.

“You know we are lifting the cup, that is why we are here, we are here to lift the spirit. I’m so proud, they keep getting better game by game.

“I’m happy because in the same spirit of unification, we are going to lift this cup to make Nigeria proud,” he said.

According to Cubana, no nation is better than Nigeria in the competition hence the reason he feels the Super Eagles will win the 2023 AFCON for the fourth time in history.

“Who else is playing in this competition?, we can’t go home without winning this cup, congratulations to Nigerians,” Cubana said.

Nigeria played out a 1-1 draw in its first game against Equatorial Guinea, dispatched host, Elephants of Cote D’Ivoire, 1-0 in the second game, and a 1-0 win over Guinea Bissau in the last Group B match.

The three-time African champions, defeated the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon 2-0 in the round of 16 and beat the Palacas Negras of Angola 1-0 in the quarter-final on Friday, Feb. 2.

Nigeria will play the winner between Cape Verde and South Africa in the sem-final of the competition on Wednesday, Feb. 6, in Bouake .(NAN)

By Olayinka Owolewa

