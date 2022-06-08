I’m here to win 2023 AFCON for Nigeria, Peseiro says

Jose Peseiro, head coach of the Super Eagles, on Wednesday in Abuja said he accepted the job because he is hopeful of winning the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Peseiro said this when he was officially presented to Sunday Dare, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Portuguese had his first outing with Nigeria during the 1-2 loss to Mexico in a friendly on May 28.

He later led the team to a 0-1 to Ecuador on Thursday in another friendly in the U.S. and will now lead them in their first competitive game on Thursday in Abuja.

This is when they step out against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone for their first match of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.

“I came here for one goal. I want to win the next AFCON for my fantastic players and for Nigerians.

“I am confident because I believe in this team. I believe in the quality and the number of good players.

“I have followed Nigeria’s history in football from the 1994 and other successful teams. I want to bring joy back to Nigerians,” Peseiro said.

On his part, Dare said the Super Eagles were in a rebuilding process and urged Peseiro to ensure discipline and regain fans’ confidence in the team.

“We welcome Peseiro to Nigeria and we have seen that you have hit the ground running to help restore the confidence in the team, especially after the World Cup ticket loss.

“This is a start of a rebuilding process. We are a football-loving nation. We love to win all the time, even though we know it’s not possible.

“We urge you to ensure consistency and discipline in the team on and off the pitch. It is a critical instrument for the success of the team,’’ he said.

The minister said Nigerians would like to see the hunger, aggressiveness and commitment in the team which Peseiro leads.

“We also ask you to love Nigeria, live here, enjoy the food and use the opportunity to make a mark and difference in the national team,” Dare added.

He also urged the coach to give opportunity to talents in the country’s domestic league.

“We are rebuilding our national team to create a competitive and strong team by giving opportunity to the raw talents that abound in our domestic league.

“Let it be a blend of the best that we have at home and abroad. This is the DNA of Nigerian football.

“We will support you through the NFF and the Super Eagles,” Dare added.(NAN)

