I’m fine, Charly Boy says after surviving scooter accident

Maverick showbiz and social  activist, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, says  he is  now hale and hearty  after media reports that he was involved a serious scooter accident.

Charly Boy disclosed this a telephone interview with the News of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday Abuja.

NAN reports that the social media were recently flooded with reports of the ‘serious accident’ involving the septuagenarian Lagos.

This came after the music maestro had shared the photos of his ‘plastered face’ and a post on his Instagram page on Monday.

Charly Boy wrote in pidgin: “Guess what happened to me recently?” “See as I go fall on my scooter scatter my face.

“Thank God I’m healing very well. All wey sorry for me God bless una. All wey yab me, dey call me Agbaya, biko allow me catch my cruise jare!

“After I don ride power bikes for 45yrs no scratch. Na on scooter I come fall. This life no balance o.”

The post thereafter stirred mixed reactions on social media, especially from Charly Boy’s fans, with many expressing sadness that he was condition at the hospital.

However, the Areafada, as his is fondly called fans, however told NAN that the accident was mild and he was now fine and back on his feet.

He said: “There is no to worry as it was   ` minor scratches’ on my face.

“I was moving around with my scooter in my street, when I accidentally fell; but I’m now very fine, and the wounds on my face are healing fast.” (NAN)

