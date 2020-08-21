I’m committed to service agreement between Rahamaniyya, Sahara Energy – Bashar

Photo: From left Aliyu Buba MD Sahara Energy Nig Ltd. & Abdulrahman Bashir CEO Rahamaniyya Oil & Gas during his visit to Sahara office in Abuja today.

Abdulrahman Bahsar, the Group Managing Director of Rahamaniyya Oil and Gas says he is committed to the service agreement between his firm and Sahara Energy over the buying and selling of 15,000MT Gasoil deal between the two firms in 2018.



Bashar, in his response to a report that he had defaulted in the agreement and sentenced by a London Court clarified that an Agreement was reached between Ultimate Oil & Gas, Sahara Energy & Rahamaniyya Oil & Gas on a payment plan for balance of cargo dues owed to Sahara Energy to be effected between Dec 2019 and 31 Jun 2020.

Speaking through Dada Awosika, his Legal Adviser in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday, the oil and gas businessman explained that as part of the agreement, Sahara would relinquish claim over cargo return while Rahamaniyya would withdraw proceedings against Sahara in Nigerian court.



He stated that on June 5, 2020 a revised payment agreement was concluded by all parties and is expected to be completed latest by Feb 2021.

Awosika added that the report about the London court ruling came to the two business men as a surprise and informed why both of them met at Sahara Energy office in Abuja to prove that their relationship was intact.



“In the above mentioned case, we wish to clarify that such claims are false, harmful and misleading, as both firms mate today at Sahara Energy Corporate office in Abuja to strengthen their mutual business relationships as attached photographs,” Awosike said in the statement.



“Finally, we wish to state that the relationship between the firms remain cordial and we are up to date with our contractual business agreement.”



“Bashar is a law abiding citizen who remains free based out of his home in Abuja, Nigeria.”