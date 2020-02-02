I’m committed to revamp education sector – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reiterated the commitment of his administration to invest in quality education, in order to guarantee a brighter future for the young ones.

He also assured that the State Government would spare no effort to improve the learning and teaching environment in schools across the State.

Speaking on Saturday at the 2nd High Table and Fund Raising Dinner of the Alumni of the College of Medicine, University of Lagos where he was conferred with a special recognition award for his contribution to the growth and development of education, Sanwo-Olu said he remained irrevocably committed to make the right investment to scale up provision of quality education, especially in public schools.

The Governor, who was represented by his wife and an alumnus of the institution, Dr. (Mrs.) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, said: “As you might have known, the Education sector was allocated the highest percentage in our current’s year’s budget. This prioritization is in tandem with the T.H.E.M.E’s agenda in which education represent a key pillar. It is also in realization of the key role education plays in the 21st Century.

“Our administration is irrevocably committed to give utmost attention to the education sector particularly the Public School System where much is needed to be done to improve the learning and teaching environment.”

In furtherance of this, the Governor said the State Government had recently completed the process of massive rehabilitation and renovation of 300 public schools which is the first phase under the public schools’ transformation programme.

In addition, he said a training programme for primary schools’ teachers under Eko Excel Initiative was just completed, while the pilot exercise of the school feeding programme tagged “Snack for Thoughts” for pupils in primary 4 – 6 within Lagos Island Local Government was completed a few days ago.

“When fully operational, this programme will improve the nutritional intake of the pupils. This would result in improve mental capacity and school attendance. All of these and many more initiative being implemented will result in significant transformation of the education sector and better future for our State and the country as a whole,” the Governor said.

Besides, Sanwo-Olu commended the MEDILAG Alumni for finding him worthy of the award, saying that it would further spur him to invest more in quality education of the youth and guarantee a brighter future for them.

In his opening remarks, Chairman of the Planning Committee of the MEDILAG Alumni High Table and Fund Raising Dinner Committee, Professor Oladapo Ashiru said Governor Sanwo-Olu was being honored for the dynamism he has brought to education sector in the State since assuming office.

