I’m committed to making Kogi Central a tourist haven’ – Mohammed Bougei Attah

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Principal Partner of Trans Atlantic Consult, owners and promoters of Trans Atlantic Centre, Mohammed Bougei Attah has emphasized his commitment to ensuring Kogi Central in Kogi State takes its proper place in the tourism value chain in the country.

Mr. Attah gave this assurance on Thursday while conducting explorers and journalists around the Centre in Uboroko Layout, Iruvuochinomi in Adavi LGA. The tour is an exploratory exercise to assess the level of readiness for the upcoming third Annual Family Funfair and Friends Connect Day slated for January 02.

“Though we have a lot of challenges from security to environmental issues, our aim is to turn the area to a mini Dubai, using the Centre as a launching pad,” Mr. Attah said.

The dry land and hills around Kogi are both advantageous and otherwise. He said a lot of money is required for real development to occur especially when such project is privately driven.

He wondered why successive governments of Kogi up to the present have not seen the need to invest in tourism with the huge natural resources and deposits available.

Furthermore, he said his Centre will work with both local and international organisations to bring tourism potentials to the area in sights and sounds.

One of such moves is the annual Funfair where indigenes and visitors from far and near converge in the land annually to relax, network and share new experiences that were not available in the past.

Already artistes from within the area and beyond have been mobilized to perform and entertain guests during the January 2021 event.