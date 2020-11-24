I’m committed to APC campaign promises not 2023 politics –Fashola

Mr Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Works and Housing, says his focus for now is to help the All Progressives Congress (APC) deliver on its campaign promises in the transportation and housing sector.

The minister, a chieftain of the APC and former governor of Lagos State, said this on Tuesday in Abuja while fielding questions from newsmen on his plans and where he would want to belong in the 2023 general elections.

He said he belonged to the APC because it was committed to good governance, adding that the best politics was good governance.

The minister added that to him, the beauty of politics was the opportunity it gave to impact people’s lives.

He noted that elections were done once in four years but the responsibility to provide good governance was everyday, adding that this had been the culture.

Fashola said that winning election was not the challenge, but delivering good governance, adding that this was the big deal to which he was committed to.

He expressed optimism that the APC would retain political power in 2023 as long as it fulfilled its campaign promises to Nigerians.

“If you do what you said you will do, even if you don’t do 100 per cent and they see that you are making progress, they will even want you to finish what you started.

“Our opposition has to think better than us in order to defeat us in 2023, right now they are not doing that, when it’s election time they should come and meet us,’’ Fashola said.

He, however, said there was need for members of the APC to support its Gov. Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee to enable it deliver on its mandate.

“For those of us who didn’t contest to hold party offices, let’s focus on our jobs too and stop bashing in each other’s room.

“Let’s support them to achieve the immediate mandate of their responsibility because they have brought some stability to the party, at least we won an election.

“Some governors have joined us from where we think that we cannot get water before,’’ he said. (NAN)

