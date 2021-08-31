‘I’m anxious for your sucess’, Buhari tells Andy Uba, Anambra APC Guber Candidate

I am happy to formally welcome you. I certainly wish you best of luck. I’m anxious for your success, and will closely follow.”

Those words of President Muhammadu Buhari as he, Tuesday at State House, Abuja, formally received Senator Andy Uba, Anambra State gubernatorial candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 6 election.

This disclosed in a statement signed by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to President (Media and Publicity) on Tuesday.

Accordibg to Adesina, candidate accompanied to event by Chairman, Caretaker and Convention Planning Committee of party and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, Governors Gboyega of Osun, Yahaya of Kogi, Hope Uzodinma of Imo, who is also Chairman, Campaign Council, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Boss Mustapha, Secretary to Government of Federation, and George Akume, Minister for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs.

Governor Mai Mala Buni said APC daily receives new entrants from Anambra State, citing recent decamping of Senators Stella Oduah and Joy Emodi, adding that “Anambra is ripe for us, and we will together for victory.”

In his remarks, Gov Uzodinma, as Chairman of Campaign Council, assured the President the message of the Party would be taken to the people of Anambra, “which will translate to victory for us in November.”

He also thanked the President for making the job easier, “because of the integrity and honour you have in Nigeria. Your name opens doors for us, and lots of people come into our party today because of it.”

“By the grace of God, we will be successful,” Gov Uzodinma concluded.

