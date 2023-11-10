I’m a strong supporter of digitalization of public sector – Defence Perm Sec.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar Kana mni has stated that he was one of the supporters of the digitalization which is an initiative of the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation ( OHCSF).

The Permanent Secretary stated this during his welcome address at the inauguration of the Project Management Team ( PMT) and the sensitization/ awareness programme on Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Solution for Directors and Deputy- Directors of the Ministry on Wednesday, 8th November 2023 in Abuja.

Dr. Kana said that the ongoing innovation of digitalization of records would have been done over 20 years ago, but added that it was not done due to some reasons.

He said that his aspiration was to bequeath to the nation a more effective and efficient Civil Service that is technologically inclined.

“When I became Permanent Secretary and posted to Ministry of Defence, my priority was to turn the record process of the Ministry from paper to digital format.

Speaking to the participants, he said the sensitization programme was apt and timely because it was not a matter of choice but a must. “Because the sensitization programme is very important , thats why I have to personally come and join you all, this shows how important it is to me,”.

“I see no reason why Ministry of Defence will not achieve 100% digitalization. In Defence Ministry, we have constant power supply, good internet connectivity and as the Permanent Secretary I am committed to funding the project,” he said.

Furthermore, he said that the Enterprise Content Management (ECM) solutions that would be driven by ICT would enhance efficient and effective performance in public services and the programme would enhance citizens’ participation and promote evidence- based decision making thereby improving better services and governance.

According to Dr Kana , funding and provision of computers for the programme is not problem but he called on change of value for digitalization pointing out that the process is innovation and not invention.

“It is innovation and not invention, go and learn from those Ministries that are ahead of us in the Ministry of Defence,” he charged the Staff.

Speaking further, he called on the Director, Planning, Research and Statistics (PRS) to give timeline on achieving one hundred percent of digitalization as he was committed to fund the process to full completion.

Highlight of the sensitization programme was papers presentations on FCSSIP, Enterprise Content Management ( ECM) Solutions by Officers from Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation and also paper titled “The Road Map to Achieving Excellent ECM in Ministry of Defence” by Officer from AIG Imoukhuede foundation.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

