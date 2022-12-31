Ilorin residents demand new Naira notes

By Mujidat Oyewole

Some residents of Ilorin have called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to avail the redesigned Naira notes to the general public to avoid confusion.

They expressed concern over the non-availability of the new Naira notes in circulation, which they claimed they were not aware of its existence.

The residents made the demand in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Ilorin.

Mr Salihu AbdulMalik, a mechanical engineer, said that the new currency almost caused a big problem near his office due to ignorance of its existence.

AbdulMalik explained that one of his customers ate a plate of food that cost N800 and paid N1,000 with the new currency, but the seller accused him of spending foreign currency.

“The man paid N1,000 for a plate of food he bought and demanded for N200 change, but immediately the seller saw the new note she raised alarm, accusing him of spending foreign currency.

“She called on people around and tore the man cloth, saying that he want to deceive her and pay with an unknown currency note.

“The timely intervention of someone who confirmed the money saved the man from more embarrassment as many people at the scene are not aware of the new Naira note,” he said.

Madam Iya Titilayo at Oja-tuntun also said that some traders are yet to accept the new Naira note from customers, because they are not aware of its existence.

She explained that some people are aware of its existence but were scared that it may not be accepted by others, therefore refused to accept it from customers.

Speaking with NAN, a staff of one of the commercial banks in Ilorin who pleaded anonymity, however assured that the new Naira notes would be available on ATM machines as from Jan. 31, 2023.

He explained that the release of the new Naira notes on ATMs would commence as soon as the old currencies stopped being in circulation as directed by government on Jan. 31, 2023.

NAN recalls that the Federal Government approved the circulation of the new Naira since Dec. 15, after President Muhammadu Buhari unveiled the redesigned notes on Nov. 23.

The new Naira notes includes N200, N500 and N1,000, but are yet to be dispensed on ATM machines across the state. (NAN)