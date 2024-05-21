Ilorin: FRSC warns truck drivers against roadside parking

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Sector Command in Kwara, has warned truck drivers in the state to desist from parking their vehicles by the road side.

The Sector Commander, Stephen Dawulung, gave the warning on Tuesday in Ilorin during a routine patrol of some routes in the city.

Dawulung said that parking trucks along the road could lead to crashes with high fatality and injuries.

”It is a bad and indecent practice, it can cause accidents that lead to high fatality and injuries.

“My visit is to discourage the loading of goods and persons by truck drivers on the high ways.

”Trucks carrying passengers and goods have been identified as one of the causes of high fatalities when crashes occur,” he said.

He also advised motorists not to drive when they were tired and exhausted, saying,”take at least 30 minutes rest after every four hours”

”Drivers should take a minimum of 30 minutes rest after every four hours of driving to prevent fatigue and drowsiness.

”They need to stop over speeding and wrongful overtaking. It is wrong to carry goods, animals and passengers together,” he said.

The sector commander further said that the command would soon commence full enforcement of penalties on road traffic offenders,

“The motoring unions have pledged to support us in the campaign even as we prepare towards full enforcement,” he said.

He said that union officials and drivers had already been sensitised on the need to avoid night journeys.

”The sensitisation campaign will be on regularly basis, we shall do it as we also embark on enforcement,” he said.(NAN)

By Mujidat Oyewole