Ilorin court jails Femi Adesina’s impersonator for fraud

October 3, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey



A Kwara state High Court, sitting in Ilorin, has sentenced one Jamiu Isiaka to 28 years at the Mandala Correctional Centre, Ilorin, for impersonating Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, to fraud against a South Korean national.

The Ilorin Zonal of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), had on June 14, 2019, arraigned the defendant on four-count charges, to which he pleaded not guilty.

Delivering judgement on Thursday, however, Justice Mahmud Abdulgafar, held that the had tendered enough evidence to convince the court that the defendant was guilty as charged.

The court found Isiaka guilty of the charges and sentenced him to seven years in prison, on each count, to run concurrently.

The judge ordered the forfeiture of some properties recovered from the convict, which were proceeds of his unlawful activities.

The forfeited properties included, a four bed-room bungalow, located at Oke-Foma, Ilorin; a Toyota Corolla car; plasma television; home theatre; freezer; generator; washing machine; and an LG air conditioner, to the Federal Government.

In addition, the court also ordered restitution to the victim of the crime.

The had averred that Isiaka had presented himself as the Special Adviser to the President on and Publicity, Femi Adesina, and a Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), late Maikanti Baru to Keun Sig Kim, a  South Korean, to defraud him of N30million.

While parading himself as a senior official, the convict deceived the foreign national to collect various sums of money under the pretence of securing, for his victim, NNPC approved marketing form and license certificate, to buy crude oil in Nigeria, the court heard.

In the course of interrogation, the defendant claimed that he used the money to conduct sacrifice for the petitioner.

According to him, of the money was used to buy a vulture, elephant skin, elephant intestine, the skull of a lion and liver of a gorilla; all used as ingredients for the sacrifice.

In the course of the trial, counsel to the EFCC, O. B Akinsola, called two witnesses, including a detective, Dare Folarin, who narrated the defendant was arrested and several fraudulent funds traced to his bank accounts.

The prosecutor tendered evidence on the defendant obtained the sum of $88, 521 from his victim, under the guise of helping him to procure an approval form from the NNPC.

He said the offence was contrary to section 1(1)(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Offences Act, 2006. (NAN)

