ILO trains journalists on forced labour, fair recruitment reportage

A Migration Governance and Policy Expert, Mr Emeka Obiezu, has called on the media to highlight positive sides of migration as against the negatives which were often highlighted.

Obiezu made the call during a two-day training for media practitioners and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) on Friday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the training was organised by the International Labour Organisation to improve reportage of forced migration and fair recruitment.

He said that migration was common to the nature of humanity and has developed individuals and strengthened the growth of countries.

“Where conditions are not favourable, migrants move from one place to somewhere that are safer and meet their needs.

“Migration is part of the way that civilisations are also developed in different parts of the world.

“We see that through migration, countries have engaged in the growth of their Gross Domestic Product in terms of the economic impact that migrants brings to them.

“Also, in terms of social life which comes with culture and new values that migrants bring to that community: so, it is important we highlight these,” he said.

NAN reports that the training was conducted using the media Toolkit inaugurated by ILO in 2020, adapted and validated in August 2021.

Earlier, ILO Country Director, Ms Vanessa Phala, said the training for journalists and CSOs was a means through which stakeholders could be supported to report and engage more effectively in the area of forced labour and fair recruitment.

Phala was represented by the ILO, National Project Coordinator, Mr Austin Erameh.

“While we encourage media practitioners to abide as much as possible to the contents provided and suggestions in the Toolkit, we are not oblivious of the challenges that are existent at country level.

“Also, it is within those challenges we as much as possible encourage the media to be professional in their job, relying on existing platforms and networks.

“Also, they should ensure that the stories they turn out are factual and not sensational,” she said.

A participant at the training and Chief Executive Officer, Web of Hearts Foundation, an NGO, Mrs Bose Aggrey, said the training had been enlightening and brought hope to victims of forced labour.

She said: “I have become more enlightened and hope that there will be better reporting of forced labour and fair recruitment in Nigeria.

“This should assist the government in setting up more policies that will encourage better labour management, recruitment policies, especially for people who are vulnerable to labour abuse.” (NAN)

