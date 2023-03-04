Illicit drugs: NDLEA partners Pakistani counterparts as INCB facilitates talks in Vienna

By Ibironke Ariyo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) says it is partnering with its Pakistani counterparts, division of Pakistan (DRAP), Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and Controlled Substances Section, Ministry of Narcotics Control.

This is contained in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by the Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi, on Saturday in Abuja.

Babafemi said the agency held talks with them to explore ways of collaboration and to restrict channels of trafficking illicit substances between Nigeria and Pakistan.

He said the Chairman, NDLEA, retired Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa, had earlier approved a delegation, comprising Joseph Nbona, Director, Prosecution and Legal Services; Gadzama Bashir, Director, Operations and General Investigation to take up the mandate.

Also named were: Abdulrahman Adebowale, Head, Data/Digital Intelligence, Directorate of Intelligence and Aminu Jega, Directorate of Seaport Operations, approved as part of the delegates.

He added that Aderemi Afolabi, Deputy Director, Investigation and Enforcement and NAFDAC were also included on the list for the Feb. 27 meeting in Vienna, Austria.

Babafemi also added that the strategic case meeting brought the two countries, face to face, to discuss their responsibilities, held under the supervision of the International Narcotics Control Board (INCB).

This, he said, were focused on improved communication and exchange of real time intelligence using the INCB communication tools, Incident Communication System, IONICS, between NDLEA and the Pakistani anti-narcotics agencies.

“At the end of the talks, the two delegations adopted important resolutions on how to improve their cooperation and tackle the menace of illicit drug trafficking between both countries especially pharmaceutical opioids like Tramadol, ” Babafemi said.

The Pakistani delegation comprised Mr Ahmad Din, Director, Division of Controlled Drugs, DRAP; Mr Arif Muhammad, Additional Director, Division of Controlled Drugs, DRAP.

Mr Ammar Ali, Director (Anti-Narcotics Force), Regional Directorate, North, ANF; and Mr Syed Ali- Bokhari, Section Officer, Controlled Substances Section, Ministry of Narcotics Control were also included.

They expressed commitment to improving operational communication with the NDLEA, through existing networks between both countries and by using more frequently, the possibilities offered by IONICS, the INCB’s tool of real time communication. (NAN)