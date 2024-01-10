Illegal tenure elongation, Labour Party calls out Ogbaloi to resign with immediate effect in Edo

Ahead of 2024 gubernatorial election, fresh crisis has hits Edo State chapter of Labour Party as group demands the resignation of Comrade Kelly Ogbaloi, the State Chairman of the party.

A few weeks before the conduct of the governorship primary election a pressure group within the party, Labour Party Integrity Group (LPIC) has given a seven-day ultimatum to the state chairman of the party, Kelly Ogbaloi to handover all instruments of office to one Ehiwe Ikuoyemwen who it said is the state acting chairman.

The LPIC said the request for Ogbaloi to hand over all instruments of office in the possession of Ogbaloi was contained in a letter dated 5th January, 2024 claiming that he has completed his constitutional two terms of six years from 2013 to 2019.

The group in a statement signed by Ikuoyenwen, Comrade Jegede Idemudia and Hon Aminu Abdullahi and copied the Inspector General of Police, Edo State Commissioner of Police and the LP Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi among others asked Ogbaloi to henceforth desist from carrying out official activities.

“Tender all administrative documents, hard copy and electronic, inventory of assets to date, account of all funds, revenues and assets received in the name of, on behalf of the Labour Party.

“In view of your exhaustive and effusion of your maximum constitutional tenure foretasted, desist from undertaking any function, public/media statement, activity of any kind on behalf of the Labour Party at any level”.

The group also presented a supporting document dated 30th August 2023 from Akingbade Oyelekan & Co chambers which claimed that the state exco had been dissolved and a caretaker appointed.

