Illegal sit-at-home: Enugu CP embarks on confidence-building patrol, interface with traders

By Stanley Nwanosike

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, has embarked on a confidence-building patrol and interface with traders and transporters within the state.

Uzuegbu on Monday interfaced with traders, transporters and others within Eke-Obinagu, Emene, Afia Nine, Abakpa, Mayor, Garriki markets and transport parks among others during his patrol.

The commissioner used the opportunity of the patrol to encourage citizens to, in line with the pronouncement of Gov. Peter Mbah, help in stopping the illegal sit-at-home order in the state.

The commissioner called on the good people of Enugu State to go about their lawful businesses without any form of fear or intimidation on(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

