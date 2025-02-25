Illegal miners must face arrest, prosecution – Gov. Fintiri

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has issued a stern warning to illegal miners operating in the state, urging them to desist or face arrest and prosecution.

Fintiri gave the warning on Tuesday at the 2025 North-east African Mineral Summit and Exhibition in Yola.

The governor, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Commerce, Trade, and Industry, Mr Ishaya Dabari, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for mining activities.

Fintiri emphasised the importance of compliance with legal requirements, saying all interested individuals must obtain necessary documentation, acquire skills and expertise required for the sector.

“Everyone interested in the mining business must legalise their documents, you cannot just go to the mountains, rocks, or rivers, extract mineral resources, and disappear.

“The government will not tolerate or support such activities, and anyone found guilty will face the full wrath of the law.” he said.

Fintiri reiterated his administration’s commitment to improving the standard of living for the people of Adamawa.

He highlighted various support initiatives for small-scale industries through the Poverty Alleviation and Wealth Creation Agency (PAWECA).

“Through PAWECA, we have empowered people through capacity-building programs and economic empowerment initiatives, which are part of our key policies,” the governor added.

He called on government agencies, investors, and the private sector to collaborate in charting a path for increased opportunities in agriculture and solid minerals.

The convener of the summit, Mr John Paka, a solid mineral and agricultural expert, emphasised that the event aims to stimulate greater engagement in the solid mineral and agricultural value chains.

He noted that the summit seeks to promote modern techniques among Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and influence grassroots economic development policies across Northeast and Nigeria.

Paka further attributed the decline in productivity among MSMEs in the region over the past 15 years to prolonged insurgency.

“For the past 15 years, grassroots productivity within the Northeast has suffered a tremendous decline in output and resource value due to insurgency.

“The consequences of the decline include; a low standard of living, high poverty rates, minimal engagement in solid minerals, poor investment levels, and weak export activities,” he said.

Paka said that the summit would explore strategies to revitalise economic growth and enhance human capital development in the region.

The event attracted top government dignitaries and experts from the agricultural and solid mineral industries across West Africa.(NAN)