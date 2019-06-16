Illegal immigrants: NIS combs hotels in Delta

By Owen Akenzua, Asaba.

#TrackNigeria: Operatives of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) in Delta state has commenced search in various hotels for illegal immigrants.

The state Controller, Mr Ibrahim Liman who spoke to Journalists in Asaba at the weekend, urged officers of the command to check illegal immigrants and avoid international passport rackteering.

“We have set a target for the command and we have commenced search for illegal immigrants at various hotels across the state. We shall achieve the desired objective in the search,” Liman disclosed.

Noting that illegal migration portends serious offence the immigration boss however urged the officers to Justify their positions and embrace hardworking and humility so as to avoid acts that will bring shame to the service.

“I want to warn against corrupt practices but step the responsibilities to ensure illegal Migrants have no place in the service, we have it on good authorities that some of illegal migration are going on across the state and officers and men will fish them out through investigation in hotels they stay and Operate within, he added .

It was gathered that illegal migration allegedly thrive in the state in the last few months even on the face of the state government’s battle against human trafficking and other illegal activities.

Sources alleged that illegal migration booms at night and in various hotels across the state by unsuspecting perpetrators who have recruited agents in the 25 local government areas in the state.

But the NIS boss however assured that the command would do its best with the cooperation of other security agencies to ensure result oriented during the combing exercise in the state .

