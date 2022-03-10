Illegal Gold Miner Bags Ten Years in Yola

An Adamawa State High Court presided over by Justice Hafsat Abdulrahman on March 3, 2022 convicted and sentenced an illegal gold miner, Muhammed Dahiru Kumo to ten years imprisonment for cheating and criminal breach of trust.

Dahiru’s conviction came one year after he was reported by one Ibrahim Abba for falsely representing to him that he was a dealer in unprocessed gold and obtaining the aggregate sum of N3,250,000.00 ( Three Million , Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira) for the sale of the product.

Investigation by EFCC upon receipt of the petition revealed that the defendant who mines precious metals neither had any license or approval from relevant government agency to engage in such.

He pleaded guilty to the charge and the judge convicted and sentenced him to ten years in prison with an option of N200, 000.00. (Two Hundred Thousand Naira) fine.

The Commission was equally ordered to release the sum of N3, 250,000.00 recovered from the suspect to the complainant as restitution.

