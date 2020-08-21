Illegal fire arms: Osun police issues marching orders to officers

The Osun Police Command on Thursday ordered commanding officers, head of divisions and departments under the state command, to take actions in identifying, arresting and prosecuting persons in possession of prohibited firearms in the state.

According to a press statement by the state Police Spokesperson, SP Opalola Yemisi, the directive was in compliance with the order of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, in ensuring a serene society and enforcing law and order in the state.

It was also in curbing the proliferation of prohibited firearms in the state.

“The Osun Commissioner of Police, Adie Undie, has ordered Divisional Police Officers, Head of Departments, Operational Commanders and their supervisory Area Commanders to immediately initiate appropriate actions to identify, disarm, arrest and prosecute any person(s) or group(s) in possession of prohibited firearms.

“The directives become necessary against the backdrop of the deliberate arming and movement of criminal elements across the state.

” In addition, the directive is targeted at addressing the proliferation and unlawful possession of prohibited firearms in the state which is contrary to the provisions of Chapter F.28 LFN 2004 of the Firearms Act.

“In a similar vein, all Area Commanders and their DPOs have been directed to immediately convene an enlightenment meeting of all vigilante groups and quasi security outfits across the state in order to ensure that their activities are in conformity with the extant laws guiding their establishment and operations”.

It is in view of this,that the CP advices person and groups in possession of prohibited firearms to immediately submit same in their interest.

“The CP, while observing that several civil groups, vigilantes, quasi states and regional security outfits under various guises are arming themselves with prohibited firearms and weapons in contravention of the provisions of the Firearms Act, notes that the trend if unchecked, will pose serious threat.

“Therefore, members of the public are urged to report any individual(s) or group of person(s) in possession of prohibited firearms to the nearest police station or call the following State Police Control Room Numbers: 08039537995, 08123823980 and 08075872433.

“The CP enjoins citizens to cooperate and collaborate with the Police in the enforcement of this order as it is aimed at guaranteeing safety of lives and property in the state.” the statement added. (NAN)