Illegal demolition: Court grants bail to Benin traditional council secretary, others

By Usman Aliyu

A Benin High Court on Thursday granted bail to Frank Irabor, Secretary to the Benin Traditional Council and four others, remanded for one week for alleged illegal demolition.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Irabor was remanded along with six others, among who were the Oba of Benin palace chiefs.

Irabor and the other four were admitted to bail, the remaining two were, however, denied bail.

They had appeared in court on a six court-charge of illegal demolition of 60 houses at Ulegun village in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo.

The other accused persons granted bail were Aghavbere Osawemwenguan, Abel Oko-Oboh, Ode Uloko and Oko-Oboh Ebosele.

Counsel to the accused, Mr Olayiwola Afolabi, in his application, urged the court to admit them to bail.

He argued that the accused persons were presumed innocent until proven otherwise based on the provision of the Nigerian Constitution.

Afolabi assured the court that the accused would not jump bail if released, adding that their continued remand would amount to pretrial punishment.

Odabi Kingsley, Director in the Department of Public Prosecution, who stood in as the State Counsel did not, however, oppose the bail application.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Mary Itsueli admitted each of the accused persons to bail in the sum of N1 million with a surety.

The surety must be gainfully employed and submit his passport photograph.

The case was adjourned until further notice. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

