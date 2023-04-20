I’ll work for my people – LP assembly member-elect

By Benson Ezugwu

Mr Harrison Ogara, Labour Party (LP) member-elect, Igboeze South State Constituency of Enugu State, says he is ready to work for the development of his constituency once inaugurated in June.

Ogara, who is a veteran Journalist, said this on Thursday while speaking to Journalists in Enugu.

He said that Igboeze South remains the most underdeveloped Local Government Area in the state, adding that the situation will change with him as the representative of the people.

He said: “I can tell you that Igboeze South is the least developed in the entire Enugu State in terms of functional infrastructure.

“We don’t have motorable roads. The outgoing administration built hospital at the local government headquarter but it is just there without equipment and furniture.

“In most rural communities of Igboeze South, there are no electricity, and even where it exist, people pay exorbitant bills and nobody intervenes for them.”

On how he intends to get plans through in the house, he said he would employ the instrument of lobbying and strong, superior argument.

“It is not going to be by boxing and fighting, but through superior and stronger argument.

“Any government that wants to return for a second term will surely work for the people,” he said.

He condemned the style of giving money to political aides and legislators to go and develop their areas without proper monitoring.

“I am against that and the Labour party which we represent does not condone that,” he said.

Ogara, who is the publisher of StarLite Newspapers, solicited the support of his constituent to ensure that all his plans for them come to fruition.

“First and foremost, I need the support of my people to succeed,” he said. (NAN)