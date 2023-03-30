I’ll start my haircare business – Justin, evicted BBTitans housemate 

By Taiye Olayemi

Justin Peter, one of the recently evicted housemate of the Big Brother Titans reality show, on Thursday said he would begin a haircare business which had been his passion.

The 21-year-old South African Photographer disclosed his plans going forward, during a virtual interview session with newsmen in Lagos.

Justin said he would also love to delve into cooking shows as well as content creation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justin was one of the three housemates evicted from the show during the last eviction night, on March 26.

“Honestly, I am open to whatever that comes my way but I want to start my own haircare line, I definitely want to go into cooking show and content creation, also, to write a cook book.

“I will also be open to any opportunity that comes my way,” he said.

Justin, who was paired with another housemate, Yvonne, in the course of the show, said this really rubbed off positively on him and was instrumental to his long and eventful stay in the house.

“Being paired really up my game in the house. I am naturally a calm person, if I was left to play the game alone, I wouldn’t have gotten this far.

“Going into the house, I had no strategy, I was just there for the vibes, to experience being in the house to have a good time. I enjoyed playing the game, the connections and friendships,” he said.

Speaking on his choice for the housemate to emerge winner of the game, Justin said, “I am supporting Yvonne and Khosi and I definitely believe that Khosi would win the show.”

Justin disclosed that he struggled so much with his confidence and letting people in his space but the show forced him to loosen up.

“I struggled a lot with my self confidence and letting people in but when I got into the show, I was forced to let my guard down and let people in.

“My biggest lesson on the show was that I learnt not to doubt myself so much,” he said.

NAN reports that out of the 24 housemates introduced to the show, 18 have left with six currently on the show, competing for the grand prize of 100,000 dollars, as the grand finale is to hold April 2. (NAN)