I’ll run a govt of prosperity, not violence – Magnus Abe









By. Chimezie Godfrey Governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 general elections in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, said he will run a government of prosperity for the greater good of all Rivers people and not to favour a few if elected as next governor of the state. He gave the assurance while speaking at a reception organized in his honour by a socio-political pressure group, Amoni Grassroots Movement at Abuloma Ward 20 of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of the state.

The event which was organized to receive decampees from other political parties in the state, also had groups such as Voice Against Corruption in Nigeria pledged their support to the governorship candidate and the SDP in the state. The Senator said: “By signing up to the Social Democratic Party, you have signed on to a new code of behaviour, a new way of looking at life.

“Signing up to the SDP is signing up to treating other people with dignity, treating fellow human beings with compassion. This will make you a greater man and not diminish you”. The SDP standard bearer stated that he will create a state where real values of life will be taught to the younger generation.

In another development, the Senator has also assured Rivers people that he will not sponsor violence before, during and after the 2023 elections. Speaking as a Special Guest of Honour at the Annual Convention of the Apostolic Church of Nigeria, Maritime Territory in Bodo City, Gokana LGA of the state, he told the people that he believes in a peaceful and just society.

The SDP Governorship candidate further stressed the need to always express thanksgiving to God Almighty for his works in the lives of believers and advocate that the church should continue to pray for a peaceful election in 2023 that will usher in a people oriented leadership. “Let me promise the church that I am not a member of any cult, I will not give to anybody’s child what I am not giving to my own children.

“I will not send anybody’s child to go and do what I cannot send my own children, I am making that promise before the church of God and by the grace of God, however we vote next year, we will vote and the country will survive, our state, our country, and our own lives by the grace of God will be better. I assure you that there will be a better tomorrow for Rivers people”. Earlier, National Chairman of the Apostolic Church of Nigeria, Maritime Territory, Apostle Doctor Lawrence Ogbonnah in his sermon admonished members of the church to always have a life of thanksgiving and seek the face of God in everything that they do.