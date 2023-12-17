I’ll review laws on governor’s powers over traditional rulers – Agba

Prince Clem Agba, a frontline Edo governorship aspirant, says he will review the laws that empower governors to suspend or dethrone traditional rulers.

Agba, who is aspiring under the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the September 2024 elections, said this would allow the rulers to have more freedom to discharge their responsibilities effectively.

He disclosed this on Sunday during a remark at Ikpoba Okha local government area in continuation of his consultation with party faithful and loyalists.

“If elected governor, I will amend the law that gives governors the power to dethrone or suspend traditional rulers,” he said.

Agba said he would sponsor the amendment of the provisions of the Traditional Rulers and Chieftaincy Law of 1979, through the State House of Assembly.

‘’A situation where a governor will be in confrontation with the revered traditional rulers was a dent on the valuable culture and tradition of the state.’’

Agba also visited Ikpoba Okha, Oredo, and Egor local government Secretariats of the party in Edo South senatorial district for consultation with the party faithful.

Agba, the immediate past Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, told loyalists that he was in the race to change the narrative of poor infrastructural development in the state.

At Ikpoba Okha, Agba said as commissioner in the state during the administration of Sen. Adams Oshiomhole, he was instrumental to the enactment of control measures of gully erosion in the area.

He disclosed that data from the National Bureau of Statistics shows that the state inflationary rate stands at 26.6 per cent, saying food shortage stands at 33.5 per cent.

He said this was due to poor road networks in rural areas, which made the evacuation of farm produce almost impossible with only about 40 per cent of food getting to cities.

“These are things we want to deal with if elected,” he said.

Agba declared that he would not only build schools but also employ teachers to man them.

“I want to produce students locally who can compete internationally like in our days. I am a product of local schools. If the education I had took me to the international stage, why not now?

‘’I will revisit the state of roads, schools and hospitals in the state when given the opportunity. We will also revisit the urban renewal of Oshiomhole’s administration,” he said.

Agba also disclosed that the Clem Agba Foundation has been established in memory of his late mother for cancer-related diseases while vaccines will be given free. (NAN)

By Ismail Abdulaziz

