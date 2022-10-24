I’ll pursue youth development, APP senatorial candidate assures constituents

By Alaba-Olusola Oke

The senatorial candidate of the Action Peoples Party (APP) for Ondo Central Senatorial District, Dr Agbaka Obasuyi, has reiterated his commitment to vehemently pursue the promotion of youth development if given the mandate come 2023.Obasuyi during a news conference on Monday in Akure, said this would be done through education, skills, employment and empowerment.

He said that the people of Ondo State needed men of substance to represent them at the National Assembly.Obasuyi said that he had the capacity, competence and passion to represent his people.“From my first day in office, I shall pursue vigorously programmes and policies that will change the face of representation.“I have always sought for platforms to enable me pursue policies that bring benefits especially to the poor and vulnerable persons and I see this opportunity God has given me to actualise my programmes for my constituents.“I am in the race to provide positive and all-inclusive representation:

that has been lacking.“Ondo Central has not been blessed with good representation at the Senate.“Our people have been looking for a representative that will be all-inclusive; people that have the passion, competence, capacity and commitment to drive the interest of our senatorial district in every aspect of representation.“Without a doubt, I am that man to make things happen for my people at the Senate,” he said.Obasuyi appealed to his constituents to support him and shun money-bag policy in his quest to give them quality representation.

“There is nothing a senator that has represented or is representing my constituency has done that I have not done in my individual capacity.“I believe that if I represent my people as a senator, I will do much more than they have done because I know what you can use the influence of the office to attract to your area,” he said. (NAN)

