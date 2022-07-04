I’ll provide leadership for medical community, says  NMA FCT Chairmanship aspirant

By Victor Okoye

Dr Charles Ugwanyi, a consultant in the Surgery Department at the National Hospital Abuja has expressed confidence in his ability to provide leadership for the medical community in the FCT.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ugwanyi is an aspirant vying for the position of the Chairman, Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), FCT Branch, in the association’s elections coming up on Aug. 5.

Ugwanyi spoke with NAN on the sidelines of a novelty match being organised by the management and staff of the National Hospital, Abuja on Sunday in honour of Dr Jaf Momoh, the outgoing Chief Medical Director (CMD).

He said he was using the opportunity to canvass for votes as well as convince his colleagues that he had “what it takes to provide leadership for the medical community in FCT”.



“Going by my antecedents, I can confidently say that I have got what it takes to provide leadership for the medical community in the FCT.

“With the vast experience I have gained over the years in both professional development and medical politics, I understand the medical terrain.

“I understand the problem bedeviling the medical industry, especially as it bothers on providing contemporary services, the enabling environment, encouraging our young doctors to stay back in the country and provide medical services to our teeming population.

“These are some of the visions which I will be bringing to the table if I am giving the opportunity to provide leadership in the NMA FCT branch,” he said.

He said that sports and exercise were very critical to the well being of the doctors, adding that he would encourage continuous exercise for the wellbeing of doctors, if voted into office.

“As you can see, sports and exercise generally are very good for the normal functioning of the human system and for a doctor to provide services, he has to be healthy.

“You cannot give what you don’t have. So, we are going to encourage continuous exercise of the brain, body and mind.

“By this I mean, I will encourage a comprehensive exercise for the well being of the doctors as well as every individual in the society.

“Simple exercise can take care of common diseases like hypertension, diabetes, heart and kidney problems, to mention a few.

“So, sports and exercise are going to be encouraged and I will be at the forefront to ensure compliance by our doctors,” he said.

He also praised the outgoing CMD, saying that he had indeed piloted the affairs of the hospital successfully and meritoriously for the past eight years.

“You can see the crowd here, we have all gathered here today to celebrate and honour him because he has achieved alot.

“He has impacted so much in the development of contemporary practice of medicine and surgery in the country.

“He also impacted so much on development of human capacity and capacity building and it has come to a point where he has to leave the service because he has completed his tenure.

“If it were possible, we would have loved him to continue, but anything that has a beginning must have an end,” he said.

He expressed delight to have participated in the match organised in the CMD’s honour, adding that his participation in the game was a testament to the fact that he was very fit.

“Playing football is part of exercise and this is very good for the normal function of the human system.

“You can see how fit I am and I was able to participate in the football match today as I played for over an hour.

“So I am very fit to provide leadership by example. I am that one that will lead from the front and not from the back.

“I am encouraging my colleagues therefore to support me because I have a comprehensive idea of what the issues are and how to go about it and provide simple calculated solutions to the problems,” he said. (NAN)

