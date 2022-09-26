I’ll promote humanity above religion, ethnicity – Plateau governorship candidate

By Peter Amine

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Plateau, Dr Nentawe Yilwatda says he will promote humanity above religion and ethnicity if elected governor in 2023.Yilwatda stated this on Monday in Rukuba during his thank-you-tour to APC stakeholders in Bassa Local Government of Plateau.

The governorship candidate said that religion and ethnicity were the key inhibitors of the nation’s unity and progress.“Humanity is above religion, humanity is above tribe.“If you vote me, I will not promote religion or ethnicity above humanity.“They are the key killers of our system and if I have the opportunity, I will relegate them, if I can’t do away with them completely,” he said.

He stated that he would do everything within his powers to unite Plateau people and ensure that they stuck together in spite of their religious, ethnic and political differences.Yilwatda further said that the state would benefit immensely if the people united and collectively harnessed its potentials.The Speaker, Plateau House of Assembly, Yakubu Sanda, said that the visit was not for campaign but to thank the people.Sanda said that Bassa was in dire need of many amenities with the most pressing at the moment, was the road linking the local government headquarters with the state capital.The speaker expressed optimism that when elected, Yilwatda would fix the deplorable road.

The Director General, Nentate Yilwatda Campaign Organisation, Prof. Sabastian Maimako, described Bassa as the stronghold of the APC .Maimako who is the immediate past vice chancellor of University of Jos, expressed confidence that the people would elect all APC candidates.Plateau APC Chairman, Chief Rufus Bature, described Bassa as three local governments in one, because of its landmass and economic potential.Bature told the Yilwatda to speedily approve the creation of the three local governments in the area.The chairman urged APC members to vote the party candidates at all levels.He advised those who intended to vote APC in the state and Labour Party or Peoples Democratic at the national level to have a rethink.According to him, such action amounts to anti-party and anyone caught would be shown the way out of APC.The Chairman, Bassa Local Government, Mr Stephen Amala, described Yilwatda’s visit as home coming.Amala said that the people were committed to working for the APC candidates for the good of the state. (NAN)

