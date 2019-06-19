I’ll prioritise security, youth empowerment in Zamfara – Reps member

#TrackNigeria: A member of the House of Representatives, Alhaji Kabiru Mai-palace, says he will tackle problems of insecurity and unemployment in his constituency in Zamfara.

Mai-palace (PDP) representing Gusau/Tsafe Federal Constituency in Zamfara, gave the assurance while speaking with newsmen in Gusau on Wednesday.

The lawmaker said that: “Employment generation for our teeming unemployed youths and tackling security challenges in our communities are some of the major promises I made to my constituents during campaigns.

“As we are all aware, the issue of insecurity remained a big challenge in our dear state, especially in rural communities.

“People cannot sleep with their two eyes closed because of insecurity. This problem has affected almost every sector of the development of this state.

“I will do my best to ensure effective security is provided in my constituency; and even in Abuja, I will not keep quiet. I will continue to raise my voice to ensure that my people are secured.

“I have already embarked on visits to traditional rulers and heads of security agencies in my constituency to consult them and seek for their support in order to achieve the desired goals.’’

According to him, as a lawmaker, one of my responsibilities is to complement the efforts of the state government, security agencies and all other stakeholders to ensure peace and stability.

Mai-palace noted that the traditional rulers as the custodians of the people had vital roles to play in addressing the security challenges facing the state.

“I want to create a synergy between my office and security agencies in my constituency to improve their relationship with the people to enhance community policing, intelligence and information gathering ,’’ he said.

Mai-palace, therefore, urged the people of the state to cooperate with the present administration in the state led by Gov. Bello Matawallen-Maradun, to provide lasting solutions to the security challenges facing the state.

“Apart from security, one of the areas I will give priority to is youth empowerment.

“I have various plans to support our youths, especially in the areas of education and self-reliance. I am among the youths and I know most of our challenges.

“Insha Allah, my representation will serve as an example to youths in this state,’’ he said.

“I have already set up various committees for education and skill acquisition programmes for the implementation of my youth empowerment projects, ‘’ he said.

The lawmaker had earlier visited state Area office of the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KAEDCO) and state Work Officer of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) over the power outage in the state for about eight days.

The lawmaker also visited Media houses in the state, Islamic scholars, politicians and also sought their support for his legislative activities. (NAN)

