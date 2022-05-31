I’ll prioritise security, education, says Zamfara APC Rep. candidate

The All Progressives Congress (APC), candidate for Bungudu/Maru Federal Constituency in Zamfara, Alhaji Abdulmalik Zubairu, has promised to focus on security and education.

Zubairu, who made the promise at a news conference on Tuesday in Gusau, said that security and education were the major needs of his constituents.

“You know representation is all about the interest of the people, insecurity is one of the major challenges bedeviling my dear state.

“Maru and Bungudu Local Government Areas (LGAs) are among the most affected areas by insecurity.

“As a result of the challenges, socio-economic activities and the education system in our communities are grounded,” he said.

He added: “If I am opportune to be elected as a member representing Gusau/Tsafe Federal Constituency, I will support the state and federal government to address the challenges affecting our people.

“I will also partner with security agencies to address the security challenges in the state.”

He described education as the bedrock of development of any society, adding, ”I plan to initiate various programmes to ensure the development of the sector.” (NAN)

