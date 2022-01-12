I’ll match anybody grit for grit for APC presidential ticket – Orji Kalu

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, says he is ready to contest the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket with anybody if the party zones it to the South.

This is contained in a statement issued by the former Abia governor and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday.

Kalu stated that while he has nothing against the aspiration of anybody, he believed that the South-East was ripe for the presidency.

He stressed that should it be the turn of the South-East to produce the next president, that person should be him.

According to Kalu, he has all that it takes to match anybody grit for grit and campaign for campaign for the APC presidential ticket.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that former Governor of Lagos State, Sen. Ahmed Tinubu, Gov. Dave Umahi of Ebonyi and others, have declared their intention to seek nomination for the APC presidential ticket.

Tinubu had in November 2021 visited Kalu in his Abuja residence, where they discussed behind closed doors.(NAN)

