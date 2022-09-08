I’ll make Plateau self sufficient if elected- APM governorship candidate  

By Peter Amine

The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) governorship candidate in Plateau, Alhaji Mohammed Danbaba has expressed readiness to harness the state economic potentials and make it self sufficient if elected.

Danbaba who made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos on Thursday, noted that there are abundant economic resources which were yet to be harnessed in the state.“Plateau is blessed with clement weather, fertile land and abundant mineral resources waiting to be harnessed.“Sadly, successive administrations in the state fail to tap these resources but rather focus on monthly Federal allocation.“The Federal allocation keeps dwindling and we need to look inward and make good use of what we have locally.“

If elected, we will harness the resources and make Plateau economic hub of the country,” he said.The APM governorship candidate said that if elected, he would ensure that the crises bedviling the state for many years became a thing of the past.Danbaba who is a retired Major, said that successive administrations in the state did little or nothing to end the lingering crises.

According to him, tribal and religious sentiments are major hinderances in resolving the crises and promised to tackle the issues when he comes to power.

The governorship candidate assured that his administration would promote unity and peaceful co-existence.He urged the people of Plateau to support him to turn around the fortunes of the state for the better. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

