I’ll leverage technology to transform Plateau – PDP Guber aspirant 

Mr Alex Ladan, a PDP governorship aspirant in Plateau, says he will deploy modern technologies to transform the state.



Ladan, who spoke to journalists on Saturday in Jos, said that as a youth, he was in tune with modern technologies being used to drive development in other climes.

He noted that the youth were more in tandem with modernity and have the zeal and energy to turn the fortune of any society.



“Historically in this nation and particularly in Plateau, the records set by the very young man, Gov. JD Gomwalk, has not been surpassed till date.

“We are still struggling and no one has been able to level up,” he said.



The 42-year-old governorship aspirant pointed out that technology had taken over almost every system in the world, being spearheaded by young people.



” I think this is one of the greatest advantages that we have as young people in this political race,” he added.



Ladan explained that if given the mandate, his administration would prioritise education, agriculture, economy and health among other sectors.



He said Plateau has enormous agricultural potential that must be tapped, saying it is one state in the country where one could cultivate all manner of crops all year round.



According to him, the agricultural potential had been grossly underutilized, as the people were still using hoes instead of mechanised farming.



“When you look at the mining sector, solid minerals, you know there is still a lot to be done.



“Plateau is seating on huge deposit of Tin, sadly, no serious efforts to harness this enormous resource for the good of the state,” he said.



On the prospects of winning the governorship election in the state, Ladan said the PDP remained the party to beat in 2023.



He expressed optimism that some members of the ruling political party and their supporters would soon join the PDP.

