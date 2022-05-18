I’ll leverage agriculture, industrialisation to diversify Nigeria’s economy – Amaechi

Former Minister of Transportation and All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Rotimi Amaechi, has promised to diversify Nigeria’s economy through agriculture and industrialisation.

Amaechi said this during a meeting with Nasarawa State APC statutory delegates in Lafia, on Wednesday.According to him, it is time to change the nation’s economy by focusing on agriculture, building industries; manufacturing and processing industries as well as fabrication in order to create job for the teeming youth.“

I will not only focus on agriculture, but also create manufacturing and processing industries.“If you have a poultry farm and turn it into a commercial farm that produces and processing your chickens, you will employ more hands,”he said.Amaechi said Nasarawa State was blessed with arable lands suitable for agriculture productions, which puts it at vantage position to change the economy if given the necessary support.The APC presidential aspirant, said that Nigeria needed a president who have the capacity, tested and trusted to navigate the country into a prosperous nation.According to Amaechi, having served in several capacities as two term governor of Rivers state, Minister of Transport, he has the capacity to replicate and surpass his achievements if given the opportunity to rule the country.“

As a Minister of Transport, I delivered on Abuja – Kaduna railway, Warri – Itakpe, Lagos – Ibadan, while work is ongoing in Kano – Kaduna and Port Harcourt to Maiduguri railways.“

I have changed the face of Maritime Security and revived the seaports, so I’m tested and trusted, I count on you to vote for me so that together we can move Nigeria to greater height,”he said.Gov Abdullahi Sule, represented by his Deputy, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, described Amaechi as a man, who was tested and trusted, given his records of his performance and antecedents in various offices he had occupied in the country. (NAN)

