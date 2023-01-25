I’ll fulfill my promise to develop Niger People – Bago

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Niger State in the 2023 elections, Hon Umar Mohammed Bago, has vowed to keep all his promises to the people, if elected into the Executive position.

Bago made the promise before a mammoth crowd in his campaign train to Niger East Senatorial District at Suleja Township Stadium in Niger State on Tuesday.

The governorship hopeful, who kick-started his campaign in Kontagora, had promised to prioritize youth empowerment, quality education, provision of basic infrastructure that would make life meaningful for the people, and the completion of projects that would spillover to the next dispensation, if elected.

Outgoing Niger State governor Abubakar Sani Bello is also of the APC.

Bago, who has anchored his campaign on unity, peace, and togetherness among Nigerlites, is youthful and charismatic.

He has assured the people of the state that if elected in March this year, he would not fail to deliver on his campaign promises.

He stated this while speaking at the rallt on Tuesday.

He called on the eligible voters to come out en masse and vote all other candidates of the APC, saying that people should expect progress and development if the candidates of the APC were elected in the forthcoming general elections.

Earlier, the Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani Musa, said that the APC was populated with vibrant and knowledgeable candidates.

Senator Musa called for the election of APC candidates at the polls because the would consolidate the work of the current administration at state and national levels.

The tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari of APC also ends in May, 2023.

Senator Musa, who is seeking re-election for a second term in the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly, also promised to consolidate on the gains he has recorded in the last four years.

The Senator said he was overwhelmed with the crowd that received him and thanked them for the support.

He called on the electorate to vote APC at all levels for the continuity of good governance and progress of the state and Nigeria as a whole.

The National Vice Chairman of the North-Central Zone of APC, Mu’azu Bawa, told the crowd that both Senator Musa and Umar Mohammed Bago were young and vibrant candidates, and could readily deliver on the campaign promises of the APC, if elected.

Also, the Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, charged eligible voters to vote APC from top to bottom.