I’ll equip Oyo youths to become problem solvers- Kola-Daisi

Mr Kolapo Kola-Daisi, the Senatorial candidate of Accord party, representing Oyo South, says he is committed to equipping youths with ability and mindset to become problem solvers.

Kola-Daisi made this known in a keynote address at the Adeseun Ogundoyin Polytechnic, Eruwa, on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 44-year-old Kola-Daisi is also a finance and banking executive.

The lecture with the theme: “Advanced Information Technology (IT) and its Impact on the Nigerian Economy, Business, Marketing, Education and Commerce,” was organised by the institution’s Faculty of Engineering.

Kola-Daisi said he was committed to providing support to young people in his domain to enable them to have everything they needed to become problem solvers.

He said information technology had taken a driver’s seat and positively disrupted the ways of life, adding that it has also affected the way of business positively.

According to him, technology is now at the forefront of driving Nigeria’s economy.

He said: “It has led to the emergence of numerous start-ups and revitalisation of the nation’s financial sector.

“Technology has positively disrupted our way of life from the way we do business to the way we make payments as well as the disruptions to the ways we learn and take up knowledge.

“Information technology has taken a driver’s seat. It’s impact in Nigeria’s economy has led to the emergence of numerous start-ups.

“It has also ensured revitalisation of the financial sector, surge in e-commerce, revitalisation of creative sector and creation of many young technopreneur millionaires.”

Kola-Daisi said that the sector had created approximately five million jobs over the past 10 years.

He said that this would help lift more than 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years.

“It is my earnest hope to see more youths partaking in this revolution.

“I am committed toward providing support to young people in my domain to have everything needed to become problem solvers.

“This is the kind of empowerment I intend to bring. Our youths deserve that much and my doors are open,” Kola-Daisi said.

He urged government to increase the frequency of focus on ICT as a major driver to the nation’s economy, especially at this time when it contributes significantly to the country’s non-oil revenue.

NAN reports that during the event, Kola-Daisi announced scholarship to the best students of the Faculty of Engineering in the institution.(NAN)

