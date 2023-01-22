I’ll enable all year farming in Kaduna—Uba Sani

The All Progressives Congress (APC) led administration will continue giving agriculture its pride of place in Kaduna state, by giving out farm inputs and enhancing dry seasoning farming.

The gubernatorial candidate of APC, Senator Uba Sani, who made the pledge at the palace of the Emir of Kauru on Sunday, noted that Kaduna state is known for agriculture and allied businesses.

“We will provide fertilisers to farmers. Encourage dry farming so as to enhance year-round farming in Kaduna state,” he promised.

Senator Uba Sani further said that his administration will provide the enabling environment for farmers to evacuate their produce after harvest and enable them sell them at competitive prices.

The law maker said that his government will build the Pambegua-Kauru road and complete all ongoing projects when voted into office.

The senator who represents Kaduna Central senatorial district at the upper legislative chamber, thanked the people of Kauru for the prevailing peace in the area.

Senator Uba Sani promised to build on the existing peaceful coexistence in Kauru local government, adding that “this is the foundation of development.”

He promised to engage with the people and carry them along in policy conceptualisation and execution as governor of Kaduna state.

At a Town Hall meeting with stakeholders in Saminaka, headquarters of Lere local government, Uba Sani enjoined the people to vote for APC in all elections.

” Senator Suleiman Abdu Kwari who represents Kaduna North senatorial district deserves to be re-elected, so does Ahmed Munir who is in the House of Representatives. Also, Bashir Idris Gatari Lere West constituency and Munira Suleiman of Lere East,” he added.

According to him, Senator Kwari has sponsored a bill for the establishment of Federal College of Crop Science and Food Technology in Saminaka, adding that it will create about 5,000 jobs.

At the rally which held at Saminaka, Senator Uba Sani said that he is also from Lere local government, having done part of his secondary school at Government Secondary School.

He thanked party supporters for gracing the rally, adding that they should translate their support to voting APC candidates at the presidential, gubernatorial and National Assembly as well as state assembly elections.