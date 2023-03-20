I’ll do everything possible to secure Katsina state, governor-elect assures

By Abbas Bamalli

The Katsina State governor-elect, Dikko Radda, says his administration will strive hard to make the state safer and secured against the activities of criminals.

Radda gave this assurance in Katsina on Sunday while briefing newsmen shortly after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared him winner of the governorship election in the state.

He said the security of residents’ lives and property would be of paramount importance to him, and he would proactively endeavour to check the ugly trend of banditry and other crimes.

“We will enhance the economy, educate our children, help the vulnerable, and provide productive public service,” the governor-elect said.

“Visionary leadership entails concise, attainable goals, and I believe I can lead a government that can deliver for our people.

“Our youths are our future, and they will become teachers, doctors, engineers, technicians, entrepreneurs, and leaders someday. My commitment to the youth will be unwavering.

“We asked God to grant us victory if we are the best people to govern Katsina state. And as winners of the election, we believe it is now time to give nothing less than our best as a government.

“As your governor, I will be humble in my dispensation, diligent in my execution, and sincere in my actions,” the governor-elect pledged.

He extended his deepest gratitude to everyone who voted for him and his party the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I also thank everyone who participated in our democratic process. To my governor, I say ‘thank you’ and hope to build on what you have achieved.”

Radda said his vision for the people of the state was to build a better future for everyone, saying “I understand now more than ever that a better future is possible for all.

“I have toured every part of our dear state and seen the challenges our communities are grappling with.”

He pointed out that his goal was to ensure that the government creates the right environment to overcome all challenges.

Radda revealed that the team he would form would be diverse, inclusive and its choice based on merit.

“I assure you that I will be personally responsible for ensuring our strategic policies are aligned with the realities of our time and implemented transparently and effectively” he said.

“The youths will be the backbone of our economic growth, and we will support them with all the resources available to actualise their dreams.

“I seek God’s help in our governance. I also seek the help of every one of you as we embark on our governance project.

“I am driven by sincerity of purpose and complete dedication to accomplishing our objectives to make Katsina better,” the governor-elect added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC had some hours earlier declared Radda the winner of the governorship election in Katsina State.(NAN)