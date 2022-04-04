“I’ll deal with insecurity decisively,” says APC presidential aspirant

By Adeyemi Adeleye

Chief Stanley Osifo, an aspirant for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket says he will end insecurity decisively if he wins the party’s primary and the 2023 presidential elections.

“I promise to tackle Nigeria’s insecurity differently and decisively if elected in 2023 as Nigeria’s President,’’ Osifo stated in Lagos on Monday.

“I want Nigerians and the world to know that I am very much in the race to be president to serve my country and its people.

“I plan to improve on infrastructure and the economy, with defeating insecurity as a prime objective.

“I want to handle the issue of security challenges differently with the aim of achieving lasting peace in different parts of Nigeria,’’ he stated.

Osifo added that his presidency would build institutions that promoted sustainable global best standards and integrity in the economic, political, social and other policy spheres for Nigeria’s development.

He stated also that he would give priority to sustainable programmes that uplifted the downtrodden and boosted job creation.

“I will ensure fair and equal treatment of Nigerians irrespective of class, creed, ethnicity or socio-political leaning.

“I will involve Nigerians in the day-to-day activities of governance of our country.

“I will ensure that every child gets free education and mothers do not pay bills for child birth,’’ he stated.

According to him, his administration will invest in tested social programmes from other clime for elderly people and engage youths positively to distract them from crime and violence.

The APC presidential aspirant pledged to promote stronger collaboration between the private and public sectors for qualitative scientific and technological advancement of Nigeria.

“My presidency will purposefully attend to development, peace and stability of Nigeria and prosperity of Nigerians if elected,’’ Osifo stated. (NAN)

