Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has reiterated the determination of his administration to sustain the existing peace and harmony in the state.

Mohammed gave the assurance when the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Adamu, paid him Sallah homage on Saturday in Bauchi.

“Today, we can thank God because a lot has been achieved and a lot needs to be done to sustain the level of peace and go forward.

“Bauchi is among the few states in the country enjoying peaceful co-existence despite tribal and religious differences.

“Therefore, the state government is determined to maintain the existing peace being enjoyed,’’ he said.

The governor also urged traditional rulers to work towards ensuring peace and security in their communities.

He enjoined the royal fathers, who he described as the custodians of culture and tradition, to be at the forefront of correcting anti-social behaviours in their domains.

He stressed the need for the traditional rulers to promote a peaceful atmosphere at all times, as peace is necessary for development.

The governor noted that traditional institution played a pivotal role in promoting the state’s culture and tradition.

“Our government has immense regard for our royal fathers and we always welcome advice from that revered institution to maintain social harmony and ensure peaceful coexistence.

“We will continue to partner security agencies toward sustaining the peace.’’

Mohammed said that his administration would ensure that the impact of government is felt in every part of the state.

Earlier, the Emir appreciated the governor for his commitment to strengthening the status and values of traditional rulers in the state.

He also commended him for fostering and sustaining peace and harmony among the citizens.

Adamu said traditional rulers would continue to support the government in its efforts to sustain peace in the state. (NAN)

