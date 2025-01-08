I’ll continue to support UniNiger- Obi

Mr Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate in Nigeria’s 2023 general elections has reaffirmed commitment to supporting the newly established University on the Niger in Anambra.

By Monday Ajogun

Obi gave the assurance while speaking during the grand formal opening of the University’s permanent site at Umunya on Wednesday.

He emphasised his enduring belief in education as a tool for human and societal development.

The former Anambra governor, who Reflected on his tenure, recounted how he returned Mission schools to their original owners, the Church.

He acknowledged how this singular act revitalised their faith in educational investment.

According to him, the return of schools to the Church was a milestone in rebuilding Anambra education system.

“It renewed the confidence of both the Catholic and Anglican communities, inspiring them to lift education to great heights, eventually establishing new universities in Anambra.

“These institutions have since played significant roles in advancing human capital development in the state and beyond,” Obi said.

Obi commended the Diocese on the Niger, under the visionary leadership of its Bishop, Rev. Owen Nwokolo, for its foresight in establishing the university, describing it as a beacon of hope for the future.

Earlier in his address, the Primate of the Anglican Communion, Rev. Henry Ndukuba, lauded bishop Nwokolo, who doubled as the Proprietor of the university) for his initiative and courage in founding the institution.

He urged people of goodwill to support the university to actualise its vision for the benefit and betterment of society. (NAN)