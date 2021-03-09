I’ll Continue to Empower Nigerian Women, Buhari Promises

Nigerian women will continue to have pride of place in the current administration, President Buhari has pledged. 

The President spoke Tuesday at State House, Abuja, while receiving in audience the Executive Director of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) Mrs Winnie Byanyima. 

“Women hold strategic positions in this administration. The of Finance, Budget and National Planning is headed by a woman. The Civil Service of the Federation is headed by a woman. And many others like . We will continue to do our best to empower our women,” President Buhari said. 

On infrastructure renewal, he noted the country lost good opportunities, ‘but we can’t continue to cry over spilt milk. We are doing our best in concert with some developed countries.”

The UNAIDS Executive Director described President Buhari as “a Nigerian and African hero,” stating exploits by Nigeria in the of the COVID-19 pandemic and HIV/AIDS are quite commendable. 

“I salute your leadership in Nigeria and Africa. It is very robust. I praise you for it,” Mrs Byanyima added. 

She implored Nigeria to be represented at the very highest level during the special meeting on HIV/AIDS by the United Nations in June, stressing that the meeting, which holds every five years, is meant to renew the resolve by the to eliminate AIDS by 20

The Executive Director asked that more women be helped to take part in active politics, submitting: “Nigeria has women. I admire this country. Please open more space for them in active politics.”

