I’ll be happy to be buried in NDA – retired Commandant

By Mohammed Tijjani

Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Yusuf, erstwhile Commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) was on Monday pullout of active military service in a colourful ceremony in Kaduna.

Yusuf whose military career began in 1980 as a student of Nigerian Military School, Zaria, is a member of NDA 37 Regular Course.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Yusuf handed over to Maj.-Gen. John Ochai, the new Commandant of the academy.

In his remarks, Yusuf said he had a very eventful military career during which he took active part in the execution of the constitutional mandate assigned to the Nigerian Army.

“In this regard, on several occasions I have participated in internal security operations in several parts of the country in aid of civil authority.

“In the mandate of safeguarding the territorial integrity of Nigeria, I had the unique opportunity of commanding 21 Armoured Brigade during Operation Zaman Lafiya and subsequently, GOC 7 Division during Operation Lafiya Dole

“In the latter capacity, my Division conducted Operation Deep Punch which remains the largest, single most successful, most decisive and most enduring counter insurgency operations in the Northeast Theatre.

“Over 3,000 troops that took part in that operation were promoted to the next higher rank,” he said.

“I have been awarded two Chief of Army Staff Award – Nigerian Army Outstanding Operational Command Medal, making me the first Nigerian Army officer to earn such an award.”

He said those were among several other military awards and decorations for him.

“I feel privileged to have received recognition of my service to country and humanity.

“My own dear country Nigeria awarded me Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic, and Chad Republic also conferred on me a national honour – Knight of the Order of Chad – in recognition of my outstanding performance as Force Commander, Multinational Joint Task Force.“

Yusuf paid tribute to all the officers and soldiers that paid the supreme sacrifice in order to safeguard Nigeria’s territorial integrity and restore law and order.

He said that it has always been his dream to serve as Commandant of NDA.

“My destiny is inextricably linked to the Academy and even when the inevitable hour comes, I would be happy for its grounds to be my final resting place.

“My professional ambition had always been to serve as Commandant and to retire from the military from this privileged appointment.

“I feel I have attained my highest goal in military service and expended all my objectives and strategies for the betterment of the Academy and consequently, the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“In this regard, to the glory of almighty God, members of 69 Regular Course that passed out from the Academy last year are the best trained cadets to graduate from NDA since its establishment in 1964.

“Members of 70 Regular Course that will pass out of NDA in the next three months are even better trained than their predecessors.

“We have repositioned the academy to produce junior leaders with capacity to deal with the current and future challenges.”

He assured that, henceforth, officers to graduate from the academy would have the intellectual acumen, professional skills and warrior mindset to deal with current and emerging security challenges in the country.

He appreciated his predecessors who laid the foundation and made positive impacts in the academy which paved the way for its growth and development.

Yusuf described the new Commandant as an “outstanding General, highly decorated and a first-class trainer and leader”.

He told the cadets that the keys to successful military career are character, leadership and competence.

“These are the only currency you will ever need for success.

“Always strive to develop and improve on your current standard and avoid patronage or bootlicking.

“Depend on your own accomplished merits and do not aim to please or become indebted to an individual or a group of individuals in any official capacity or dealings.

“Your focus and your unblemished loyalty are for service and country.

“Thirdly, desist from any venture that is illegal, unlawful or unethical. This will always be at the detriment of your career and could lead to irreversible consequences.”

He also charged them not to seek shortcuts or favours from superiors or any higher authority or from any segment of the society.

“Don’t avoid postings to theatres of operation for fear of death. Death will come when it will come irrespective of your location or purpose.

“Embrace this reality and you will be surprised at how many times you will cheat death.

“I am leaving the service highly fulfilled, highly accomplished, highly satisfied,“ Yusuf said.(NAN)

