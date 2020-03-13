I’ll always come to Nigeria for your advice, Guinea Bissau’s President tells Buhari

The President of Guinea Bissau, Umaro Sissoko Embalo, says he will always come to President Muhammadu Buhari to seek for advice as Nigeria remains one of the best symbols of democracy in the continent.

Embalo stated this on Friday when he spoke to State House Correspondents, after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, at the State House, Abuja.

The president, who said he was in Nigeria to thank President Buhari and all Nigerians for supporting him, said “Nigeria has always proved that democratic choices remain the best in all circumstances.’’

He said: “We are aware that Nigeria is a reference for democracy in the whole world; not only for your population but you have always shown that democratic choice is the best way to resolve things.

“It is the people who make the choice; and that is why I am here today to reaffirm the solidarity of the people of Nigeria toward us.

“I thank Baba, my Dad, the President of Nigeria and all the Nigerian people for everything you have been doing.”

According to him, Nigeria is the most important country on the African continent, because of the role it plays in stabilising the continent.

“You cannot even imagine the feeling I have for our friendship with Nigeria.

“I will always refer to President Buhari as my dad. Nigeria has a very important role to play in Africa. Therefore, I will always come to Nigeria to ask for your advice.

“Nigeria has shown the people of Guinea Bissau solidarity in the most difficult moments of our country and also today Baba you have shown solidarity towards the population of Guinea Bissau,” he said.

While reacting to the controversy surrounding his emergence as the President of Guinea Bissau, Sissoko said power comes from God and God has destined that he should lead his people.

“I don’t want to say our voting system is the best in the world but it provides that when you are voting, the ballot has to be counted in front of everybody.

“Our law provides that once you don’t pronounce any irregularity at the point of counting, the matter becomes dead.

“When the matter went to our high court, we have 11 judges there and nine of them affirmed my victory but only the President and Vice President of the court had a contrary opinion.

“I am sad that that put our country in a bad situation.

“But today we say thanks to God because I believe in Him who gives power. Nigeria with over 200 million people decided it is Baba (referring to President Buhari) they want.

“In Guinea Bissau, we have one and half million people and they elected me, not because I am more intelligent or more handsome than other candidates.

“But God said today it is me, tomorrow it can be another person and that is why I was chosen and today I am President of Guinea Bissau,” he affirmed.(NAN)