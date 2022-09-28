I’ll aggregate diversities, harness rich Plateau economic potential- APC candidate 

By Peter Amine

Plateau All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Candidate Nentawe Yilwatda says he will aggregate the state diversities to harness its rich economic potential.



Yilwatda stated this on Wednesday during a thank-you-tour of stakeholders in Bokkos, Barkin Ladi and Jos South local governments of Plateau.



The governorship candidate said that Plateau is blessed with diverse human and material resources that were yearning for aggregation and harmonisation.



He said that the differences were erorneously seen as weakness rather than a strength.



“I will unite our people to work together to develop our areas of comparative advantage to make Plateau an economically viable state.



“We will also unite to fight any form of external threat because we are stronger together,” he added.



Yilwatda thanked the people for nominating him and urged them team up with him for a new Plateau.



He apologised to those he might have offended during the primary elections and begged them for forgiveness.



According to him, APC is a united family and the people must work together to win the 2023 general elections.



Plateau APC Chairman, Chief Rufus Bature, said that while others were fighting to reclaim power, his party is fighting to retain power and would do everything within the ambit of the law to win the elections.



Bature urged members to mobilise voters from the nooks and crannies of the state to vote the APC because election, according to him, is about numbers.



The chairman advised those seeking for appointments to work hard at the grassroots for the party to actualise their desires.



He said that elections are won and lost at polling units and urged those looking for appointments and other favours to remain and work at their polling units.



Bature warned members of the party against double standards belonging to APC and planning to vote another party.



“Those who intend to vote APC in the state and Labour Party or Peoples Democratic at the national level should review the thoughts.



“Ward chairmen should identify such people because such action amounts to anti-party and anyone caught would be shown the way out of APC,” he stated.



Director-General APC Governorship Campaign Council, Prof. Sabastian Maimako, said that the visit was to thank the people for electing Yilwatda as the candidate of the party.



Chairman Barkin Ladi Local Government Jok Alamba said that Nentawe Yilwatda would be governor of Plateau come 2023 by the grace of God.



Alamba described Yilwatda as an intelligent man with capacity to turnaround the fortunes for the better.



Chairman Bokkos Local Government Council Joseph Guluwa welcomed the team to Bokkos and assured them of the total support of the people of the area.

Guluwa said that the people of area were in dire need of governor that would revolutionalise production of potatoes and other agricultural products.



The chairman said that the desire of Bokkos was to start exporting potatoes from Bokkos to outside Nigeria and expressed optimism that Yilwatda has the capacity to do it.



Chairman Jos South Gideon Dandareng said that has no fear that come May 29, 2023 that Yilwatda would be sworn-in as governor.



Dandareng said that for that seamlessly happen, the people must unite, strategise and work together. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

