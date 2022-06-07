I’ll accept APC primaries’ result in good faith- Yerima

By Bashir Rabe Mani

Former Gov. Ahmad Yarima of Zamfara and a presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has promised to accept the outcome of Tuesday’s presidential primaries of the party in good faith.



Yarima told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the Eagle Square venue of the APC Special National Convention that he was hopeful of getting the party’s ticket at the end of the event.



”I hope that I will be the winner, but whatever happens, it is the will of Allah.



”Nobody else came give power to individuals except Allah.



”So, whatever happens, it is His will and I will accept it,” the aspirant said.



Yarima lauded the party leadership for the arrangements made for hitch-free conduct of the convention.



”By the grace of God, a good candidate will emerge for APC, even if it is not me.



”’As soon as the election is done, an individual will emerge. All aspirants who failed to make it are expected to be good losers,” he said.( NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

