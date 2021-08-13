ILD: Plateau residents want more awareness on discrimination against lefthanders

As Nigeria commemorates the 2021 International Lefthanders Day(ILD), some residents of Plateau have called for proper and increased awareness of the habit to curtail all forms of discrimination against lefthanders in the society.

The residents made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Jos.

Left-handedness, which is sometimes called ‘’sinistrality’’, means the usage of ones left rather than right for routine activities, such as writing, eating, sweeping and washing.

Mr Yemi Mathew, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Lefthanders Club in the state, decried the high level of discrimination against users of left hands in the society.

According to him, the habit is a ‘’taboo or a deficiency’’, insisting that it is the same God that created people who use either left or right .

He advised parents to desist from forcing their children who used left to change to right , saying such act was discriminatory.

“The same God who created everybody in a unique way, created who use the left hand. So, there is no discriminating against them.

“As a club, have been creating awareness against this act and I want to call on parents to stop forcing their children who use left hand to change to right hand, it is a taboo nor a deficiency,’’ he said.

On her part, Mrs Nambling John, who said her son is a lefthander, described him as a very ‘’exceptional’’ fellow who is at all he does.

“My son is a lefthander and I am proud of him; he is very intelligent and exceptional at all he does.

“Most times, I admire him. I admire his beautiful handwriting and the way he uses his left hand to carry out the household chores and other activities

“I have never discriminated against him, rather, I encourage him to make exploits because for me, using his left hand to do things is a gift,’’ she said.

Another lefthander, Miss Joy Peter, called for adequate sensitisation at and secondary school levels, adding that it would reduce the spate of discrimination against lefthanders.

Peter also called on religious and community leaders to create more awareness on the issue, particularly in areas.

“For me, there is to create serious awareness in our schools. and secondary school teachers discriminate or scold children who use left hands because it is a gift and taboo.

“Our religious and community leaders also use their pulpits and offices to sensitise the people against the practice because they are all created by one same God,’’she said. (NAN) 

