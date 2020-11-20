Ilajes in Ondo State cry for help over sea surges

The Ilaje Development Summit Group (IDSG) in Ondo State has called on the Federal and Ondo State governments to urgently intervene to check sea incursion ravaging coastal communities in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The Executive Administrator of the group, Rev. Sola Adebawo, said in a statement issued in Akure on Friday, that without urgent intervention by the two governments, many communities in the area would go into extinction in a couple of years.

The group decried alleged neglect of Ilaje communities in the coastal shoreline of Ondo State by successive administrations, leaving the communities at the mercy of the surging Atlantic Ocean over the years.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on Nov. 14, the resurging Atlantic Ocean rendered more than 2,000 residents of Ayetoro Community in the Ilaje Local Government Area homeless as it destroyed more than 100 houses and properties worth millions of Naira.