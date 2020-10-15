Ilaje Group advocates area’s development, applauds Akeredolu’s re-electionp

The Ilaje Development Summit Group (IDSG) on Thursday urged Gov Rotimi Akeredolu to use his second tenure to focus on the development of Ilaje area in Ondo state.

IDSG made the call in a statement signed by Rev. Sola Adebawo, Executive Administrator of IDSG and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The group also congratulated Akeredolu and his Deputy Governor-elect, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who hails from Ilaje area on their success at the Oct. 10, Ondo state 2020 governorship election.

“This represents a clear statement of trust by the people of Ondo State and a reflection of the sound judgment in the selection of Lucky Aiyedatiwa, a distinguished Ilaje son as running mate.

“From the results of the election, Ilaje Local Government produced the second highest number of votes after Owo, the governor’s local government to secure victory for the governor and his deputy-elect.

“This is a strong indication of the unanimous support of Ilaje people for the in-coming administration, which will now have an Ilaje as Deputy Governor for the first time in the 44-year history of Ondo State.

“As we look forward to the inauguration of this second term of the administration, we call for a genuine and urgent focus on Ilaje for sustainable development in neglected infrastructures and other key areas.

“The neglected areas include health, education, economy, electricity etc, in fulfillment of the election promises and in alignment with the aspiration of our people,” the statement read.

According to IDSG, with the longest coastline in Nigeria, Ilaje local government offers incredible opportunity for coastal economy and is poised to be the mainstay of Ondo state economy as well as a strategic boost to the larger Nigerian economy.

Adebawo said that DSG “is a citizen-led initiative to engineer coordinated sustainable development of Ilaje land through participatory partnership, strategic planning and stakeholder engagement.”

He said that the group was positioned to offer sustainable solutions to strategic governance problems.

He explained that IDSG was an inclusive organisation with no political or religious affiliation.

He said that it comprised Ilaje sons and daughters in Nigeria and in different countries around the world.

“We parade some of the finest minds in Ilaje land.”

According to Adebawo, sequel to the Oct. 10, 2020 governorship election, the Ilaje people resolved to unite for the development of the neglected area.

“IDSG had convened the first of its kind Ilaje Global Town hall in Igbokoda.

“At the meeting, traditional and religious leaders, women and youths across all the kingdoms of Ilaje land spoke with one voice in forging support for the candidature of Gov. Akeredolu and the Deputy Governor-elect Aiyedatiwa.

“IDSG and Ilaje people are positioned to support this administration in its efforts to develop Ondo State with a strategic focus on Ilaje land,” Adebawo said. (NAN)